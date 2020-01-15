The Chippewa Falls Area School District is seeking input from residents about how and what students in Chippewa Falls learn going forward.
The 2020 Community Conversation is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. The event is a followup to a similar 2014 event where more than 140 community members, parents, business leaders and school district staff gathered at Chi-Hi to give input on the vision for the future of the school district. After six years, the district is looking to update their strategic plan and looking for similar input at the event on Feb. 1.
On Tuesday night, the school board heard the event already has an online RSVP attendance of more than 100, closing in on the 2014 attendance of 125. The event is expected to have almost double the actual attendance of what the online numbers indicate and Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said all of the activities during the event will highlight the work the students and staff of the school district are doing.
Chippewa Falls school board president David Czech said the event is looking to be a success and he is excited to hear what the community thinks the school district should improve upon.
“There’s a lot of planning going into this and a lot of work being put in by everyone involved,” Czech said. “It’s exciting that we have 100 to 200 people involved. I don’t think they would if they didn’t believe in the 2014 event and feel it was worthwhile. It is very impressive and it will give us a complete template of what our voters want us to do.”