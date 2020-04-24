CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was convicted of child sexual assault in 1994 has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Timothy E. Espeseth, 60, 917 E. Wisconsin St., was charged in Chippewa County Court. He will appear in court June 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Espeseth is a lifetime registrant of the state’s sexual offender database stemming from a conviction of first-degree child sexual assault in Portage County in 1994. Among the requirements is to register his address.
State officials attempted to mail registration forms to him multiple times in 2019 and early 2020, but he didn’t reply.