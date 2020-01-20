CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls sex offender has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for failing to maintain his registry in the state’s sex offender database.
Eddie L. Banks, 44, formerly of 1128 Dutchman Drive, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Barron County Court in 2001, and was ordered in 2002 to serve 6 ½ years in prison and another 8 ½ years of extended supervision.
As part of his sentence, Banks must register as a sex offender for life. However, the criminal complaint states that Banks has failed to update the state where he lives; police believed he may have briefly moved to Chicago.
Banks pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court last week to failure to maintain his sex offender registration. Judge Steve Cray ordered the 30-day jail sentence, but he gave Banks credit for 23 days already served.