CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls residents will likely vote in April on whether the city should have a single hauler for garbage services.
Councilman Chuck Hull said he will ask the City Council tonight to approve a non-binding referendum, with the measure going on the ballot for the spring election in April.
Hull is chairman of the city committee that oversees garbage and recycling services. That committee held a public hearing last week about the idea of switching to a single garbage hauler. Hull contends it would save homeowners money and would mean fewer garbage trucks on city roads.
However, only a handful of people were able to listen to the virtual town hall meeting. Hull said he felt like the committee didn’t get enough input from the community.
“It just wasn’t a good representation of the public,” Hull said.
Half of the city council is up for re-election in April, as well as county board seats.
“And the cost (of a referendum) will be minimal,” Hull said. “It’s just a line on the ballot.”
The city’s five-year recycling contract expires at the end of 2020. In October, the city asked garbage haulers to provide a proposal to be the sole garbage hauler for the roughly 5,300 households in the city.
“The lowest bid received was from Express Disposal for $10.82/month for a standardized 65 gallon trash container,” a city press release states. “This is a significant savings from prevailing individual rates (estimated $5 to $9 more per month.)”
Hull said that bid is only good for 45 days, so if the council does decide to move forward with a single garbage hauler, the bids will have to be let again.
“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” he said.
Initially, the plan was for the council to vote on the measure, possibly as early as at tonight’s meeting. Councilman CW King liked the idea of asking for more comments from the public before pressing forward.
“I think there is a lot of mixed opinion out there,” King said. “I don’t think there is an easy answer for it. We’ll see what comes up (tonight).”
Mayor Greg Hoffman was unavailable for comment Monday. He has expressed he isn’t endorsing the idea, but also has no plans to veto it if the council opts to approve a single hauler.
The lowest bid for the recycling contract is Boxx Sanitation, at a cost of $3.76 per month. Boxx, which recently purchased ProVyro, has held the city contract for the past five years, so that service will not change.
Hull said it turned out to be cheaper to award the recycling contract to Boxx Sanitation and the garbage contract to Express Disposal, as each provider had higher bids to be the sole provider of both pickups.
The city council meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 30 W. Central St., although most board members are likely to attend virtually.