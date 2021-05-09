CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with her fourth drunken-driving offense after she was arrested with her 10-year-old son in her vehicle March 27, shortly after getting into an altercation with her ex-husband.
Lori A. Rasmus, 44, 1523 Bergman Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. Rasmus, who was released on a signature bond, will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of 112th St. at 10:19 p.m. March 27. A male resident at the home said his ex-wife, Lori Rasmus, attempted to kick in the door to the residence. He observed her leave the property with a young child in the vehicle, and he believed she was intoxicated. Other eyewitnesses in the home corroborated his account.
Police stopped Rasmus. She failed field sobriety tests and had a .09 blood alcohol level on a breathalyzer test.
Rasmus had previously been convicted of her third drunken-driving offense in 2002.