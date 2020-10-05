CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her eighth drunk-driving offense.
Lisa G. Norman, 58, 506 W. Columbia St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-8, possessing marijuana, resisting or obstructing an officer, and battery and threats to law enforcement.
Judge Steve Gibbs released Norman on a signature bond, with a requirement she takes daily preliminary breath tests. Norman will return to court Nov. 10.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report of the incident wasn’t immediately available Monday.
Online court records show that Norman was convicted of her sixth drunk-driving offense in 2001 in Marathon County and was ordered to serve one year in jail. She was convicted of her seventh drunk-driving offense in Ashland County in 2006 and was ordered to serve eight months in jail.