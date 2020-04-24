CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with having sex with a boy in 2016 when he was 15.
Samantha L. Schmidt, 24, 322 Mansfield St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. Schmidt will appear in court June 23.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that he had sexual intercourse with Schmidt on two occasions in spring 2016 at her residence, and again in late 2016 or early 2017.
Schmidt initially denied the relationship, but later admitted having sex with the child on less than a dozen occasions.