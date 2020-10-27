CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with a felony-level drunken driving offense after she was stopped with two young children in her car. She also was more than three times the legal limit.
Justine H. Schneider, 34, 562 E. Wisconsin St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with minors in the vehicle. Court records show the children are ages 4 and 5. Schneider also was charged with bail jumping and was cited for failure to fasten a child in a safety seat. She will return to court Nov. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Schneider leave her home at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 7, and he observed a young female was placed in the front passenger seat without a seat belt on. When the officer spoke to Schneider, she was visibly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. A blood draw later showed a 0.298 blood-alcohol level.
Schneider was convicted of her second OWI in December 2018.