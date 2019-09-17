CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with making a false 911 report, after she claimed someone was threatening another person with a gun.
Shahannah A. Barnes, 28, 820 Macomber St., was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, making a false 911 report and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Aug. 8 at the apartment complexes in the 800 block of Macomber Street. A woman — who turned out to be Barnes — told a dispatcher that she could hear a woman yelling for help, and the woman was asking someone to put a weapon down.
Because of the serious nature of the call, officers approached with their guns drawn. However, the man and woman at the apartment claimed there had been no incident at all.
When police looked at who made the call, it was a phone belonging to the man in the apartment. However, the man said his girlfriend, Barnes, had his phone. He admitted he was cheating on Barnes with the woman in the apartment.
When police interviewed Barnes, she admitted she made the false 911 call.