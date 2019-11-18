CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman who made a false 911 report, claiming someone was threatening another person with a gun, has been placed on two years of probation.
Shahannah A. Barnes, 28, 820 Macomber St., was convicted in Chippewa County Court of resisting or obstructing an officer and making a false emergency call.
Judge Steve Gibbs placed Barnes on probation for two years, and he ordered Barnes to write a letter of apology to the Chippewa Falls Police Department within the next 60 days. Barnes must pay $886 in fines for the two convictions.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident happened on Aug. 8 at the apartment complexes in the 800 block of Macomber Street. A woman -- who turned out to be Barnes -- told a dispatcher that she could hear a woman yelling for help, and the woman was asking someone to put a weapon down.
Because of the serious nature of the call, officers approached with their guns drawn. However, the man and woman at the apartment claimed there had been no incident at all.
When police looked at who made the call, it was a phone belonging to the man in the apartment. However, the man said his girlfriend, Barnes, had his phone. He admitted he was cheating on Barnes with the woman in the apartment.
When police interviewed Barnes, she admitted she made the false 911 call.