EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Emeritus Larry Schnack, whose career at the university spanned 32 years, died at the age of 85 on Monday.
Schnack worked at the university from 1965 to 1998. According to the university, his tenure included 19 years of teaching and administrative work, followed by 13 years as chancellor.
“Dr. Schnack was a highly respected teacher, scholar and chancellor who served UW-Eau Claire extraordinarily well for more than three decades,” said Chancellor James Schmidt in a university statement. “Many of the things that make UW-Eau Claire so special today — including our nationally recognized undergraduate research program — exist because of his vision and leadership.”
During his first five years at UW-Eau Claire, Schnack taught chemistry, in which he held a doctorate from Iowa State University.
In 1970, the university stated, he was appointed assistant to the vice president to coordinate academic support service areas and curricular development planning, followed by terms as assistant vice chancellor (1975-81), acting vice chancellor (1982-83), assistant vice chancellor (1983-84) and acting chancellor (1984-85).
The UW System Board of Regents appointed Schnack as chancellor of UW-Eau Claire in 1984.
According to the university, his time as chancellor was marked by a period of stability in enrollment and university facilities, allowing him to focus his attention on improving and expanding academic programs.
Brady Foust, professor emeritus of geography, told the university Schnack was an “outstanding” provost and chancellor.
{span}“I saw him often as a department chair and friend,” Foust said in the university news release. “I was witness to the process of several difficult decisions. He was calm, measured and thoughtful. He would listen, without interruption, to what everyone involved had to say, then pause for a minute or so and deliver a logical and usually simple solution to the question at hand. Once he made a decision, he stuck to it. I can’t think of any decision he made that I disagreed with. I was always pleasantly surprised at the outcome.”{/span}
{span}Carole Halberg, who served as the university’s alumni director and later president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, said Schnack was a wonderful, supportive mentor.{/span}
In 1994, under Schnack’s leadership, a redefined baccalaureate program was established that strengthened general education at UW-Eau Claire, the university stated.
The program emphasized study abroad opportunities; promoted faculty-student collaborative research; encouraged the creation of capstone courses in the student’s major; and initiated a service-learning requirement through which students would apply what they had learned in their courses to nonprofit programs in the community. New majors were added in biochemistry/molecular biology and American Indian studies.
The newly redefined undergraduate programs earned UW-Eau Claire regional and national accolades for academic excellence, the university stated.
“Many of those student-focused programs and initiatives still are in place and are among the reasons that so many talented faculty and students choose to come to UW-Eau Claire,” Schmidt said in the news release.
The university also noted that, during Schnack’s tenure as chancellor, the test scores and high-school-rank-in-class percentiles of entering freshmen rose. The university’s enhanced academic reputation was reflected by its high ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best Midwestern regional universities.
As chancellor, the university stated, Schnack also worked to strengthen ties between the university and the Eau Claire community, an emphasis on campus-community partnerships that continues today.
“UW-Eau Claire would not be the innovative, rigorous, community-focused institution it is today if not for the visionary leadership of Dr. Schnack,” Schmidt said told the university. “Few people in the first century of this university’s history had a greater impact on the students, faculty and staff or helped UW-Eau Claire be recognized for excellence at the regional, state and national level.”
At the time of his retirement, the UW System Board of Regents celebrated Schnack’s successes in “building an academic curriculum that has received national recognition” and his “significant contributions to regional economic development and the quality of life in the Eau Claire region,” the university reported.
The Board of Regents honored him for his decades of service to higher education and the state of Wisconsin with the title of “chancellor emeritus.”
Katharine Lyall, who was president of the UW System at the time of his retirement, said, “The history of higher education in Wisconsin deserves a chapter on Larry Schnack. From professor to chancellor, and at every step in between, his focus was on students and improving the quality of undergraduate education and research opportunities.”
Many community, business and higher education leaders, and state and national legislators, also honored Schnack upon his retirement, noting his many years of service to UW-Eau Claire students and the state of Wisconsin, the university stated.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Larry Schnack will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, until the time of the service.