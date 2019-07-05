An Eau Claire man is accused of trying to wrestle with police officers over a gun that was in his pocket.
The man continued to reach for the gun even after officers were able to get it on the ground, police said.
Lamont D. Davis, 29, 410 Congress St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon, five felony counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Davis, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or possessing weapons.
Davis returns to court July 16 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer was sent to Davis' residence at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday after a child told a Mayo Clinic Health System employee that Davis — his father — was beating up he and his sisters.
The child indicated that Davis carries a handgun.
An officer arrived to find Davis and a woman having an argument in the street. It appeared Davis was holding a handgun.
Davis placed the gun in his pocket and started to walk toward the officers.
Davis asked the officers what they were doing there and then sprinted toward his residence.
Officers ordered Davis to stop but he did not comply.
When he got to his residence, Davis ran into a support pole for the roof, which caused him to fall to the ground.
Officers placed Davis in handcuffs and noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he smelled of intoxicants.
Davis was passively resistive and refused to stand up.
After officers got Davis to his feet and started to escort him to a squad car, Davis reached toward his right pocket.
An officer grabbed Davis' hand inside the pocket and yelled that Davis had a gun.
A second officer pointed his service weapon at Davis while the first officer and Davis continued to struggle for the handgun that was in Davis' pocket.
The officer was able to get the handgun from Davis' pocket and tossed it onto the grass.
After officers brought Davis down onto the grass, he attempted to crawl toward the gun while officers continued to stabilize him.
Davis continued to raise his handcuffs toward the gun and reached for the weapon.
Officers eventually secured the gun and got Davis into a squad car. He was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Officers learned that Davis was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a gun.
Davis was free on bond for five ongoing felony cases in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Davis could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.