An employee in the Cochrane-Fountain City school district has been charged after she reportedly sent nude photos to a 17-year-old male student.
Heather A. Treague, 34, of Cochrane was charged in Buffalo County Court on Thursday with an amended charge of causing a child to view sexual activity, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was originally charged with exposing genitals/pubic area to a child, which is a lesser crime. She returns to court March 4.
According to the criminal complaint, a school district official contacted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 21 about a report that Treague had been sending nude pictures to a student. Treague is identified as a “staff member,” not a teacher.
The student told police that Treague sent him about 10 nude pictures via SnapChat in November, outside of school hours. He said Treague also requested he send her a nude picture of himself. Treague was aware he was 17, he added.
The officer spoke to Treague at her home. She admitted sending a photo of her breasts, but nothing else. She later said she didn’t remember if she had sent pictures of her genitals but said “it was possible,” then later said it was “pretty likely.”