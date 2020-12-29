CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man accused of firing a gun near a woman in their home has now been charged.
Dennis M. Smith, 63, 11168 40th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidating a victim, intentionally pointing a firearm at another person and bail jumping. However, Smith is not in custody, and Judge James Isaacson has issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, the Lake Hallie Police Department responded to the home Dec. 23 after a report of a verbal argument that occurred there earlier in the day. A female resident there said Smith had become angry, stood up and removed a pistol from his right front pocket. He pointed it at her, as she was seated on a couch, and fired the weapon. A bullet entered the head rest of the couch next to her; she had burn fragment spots near her left eye and cheek.
Police located a shell from a .22 caliber gun, and they removed the round in the back rest of the couch.
Smith was out on bond; he was charged in Eau Claire County Court of battery-causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and bail jumping, stemming from an incident July 26. He also was charged with battery and disorderly conduct on a separate matter that occurred May 5.