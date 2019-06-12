An Eau Claire man is accused of damaging his mother’s home and threatening her husband with a knife.
Nicholas M. Palomar, 25, 3602 Powell Drive, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts each of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Palomar, who returns to court July 22.
Conditions of the bond prohibit Palomar from contacting the husband or his property.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a residence on Powell Drive in the town of Seymour at 2:15 a.m. Monday because Palomar was intoxicated and reportedly hitting his mother.
Palomar’s mother and her husband said Palomar came home highly intoxicated. He was loud and woke them up.
Palomar yelled at his mother when she tried to calm him down.
The husband came out of the bedroom to see Palomar push his mother. Palomar then yelled at the husband, pushed him and tried to provoke a fight.
Palomar knocked the chandelier from the ceiling and broke it. He knocked pictures off the wall, causing the frames to break.
The husband got to the bedroom and closed the door.
Palomar left when he heard the husband calling the police.
The couple said Palomar was supposed to move out on June 1.
The husband said he was going to lock all the doors and change the code on the garage door.
Two hours later, a deputy was sent back to the residence because Palomar returned.
When he arrived, the deputy saw the mother running toward the end of the driveway with blood on her hair and hands.
Palomar was sitting on the front steps. His shirt, arms and face were covered in blood.
Officers tied a tourniquet to Palomar’s arm because it was spurting blood. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Inside the house was a significant amount of blood, chunks of hair which the husband said were his, broken picture frames and glass, and a broken bedroom door.
A deputy saw the husband’s tooth was also chipped.
The husband said Palomar got into the house by breaking the glass on the front door.
The husband said Palomar grabbed his hair and repeatedly punched the side of his head and face.
The husband said he broke free and ran outside.
He then saw Palomar with a large knife. Palomar raised the knife over his head with the point down and chased the husband.
The husband locked himself in the bathroom just before deputies arrived.
If convicted of the felony charges, Palomar could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.