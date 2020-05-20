A barred owl can be seen recently in Eau Claire. According to the National Audubon Society, the bird is known for its rich baritone hooting. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.