Being able to raise local, sustainable fish and produce year-round is one major benefit of running an aquaponics farm, according to Clayton Timm of Green Leaf Farms in Chetek.
Aquaponics is an indoor system in which fish are raised in tanks and vegetables are raised without soil, effectively a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics. The system is connected, and benefits are passed along the line.
As the tilapia — a popular choice to raise in an aquaponics system — on Green Leaf Farms provide protein and various greens are raised, two food categories are taken care of under one system in a sustainable fashion.
Along with tilapia, Green Leaf Farms produces romaine, leaf lettuce, basil, Swiss chard and kale and plans to add a couple of more types of plants in the future.
Their greens are dirt-free and chemical-free, raised without fertilizers or insecticides. Water quality is closely monitored.
Because of the way they’re raised, a plant could be pulled and eaten right away, without washing, Timm said.
“Everything’s clean,” he said.
Aquaponics farms also aim to leave a smaller physical and environmental footprint than more traditional farms tend to do, Timm said.
Timm’s aquaponics farm uses “a fraction of the land and a fraction of the water” compared to traditional farming, he said.
Green Leaf Farms uses approximately 3,900 square feet of space, which is less than 1/10 of an acre, and can produce 45,000 plants in a year, Timm said.
That’s “way less acres” than traditional farming generally would require, he added.
While the system contains 11,000 gallons of water, it also only needs 30 to 50 gallons of fresh water replaced every day, Timm said.
Aquaponics farming, done year-round indoors in a climate-controlled environment, is paying off at Green Leaf Farms as it makes its way through its first winter.
Despite subzero temperatures and over a foot of snow already this year, everything is continuing to work fine at the farm, Timm said.
“The controlled environment is key,” Timm said, noting that the temperature is kept between 68 and 72 degrees throughout the year and that the humidity level is controlled specific to what the plants being grown need.
Aquaponics first came to Timm’s attention through a friend several years ago, but nothing came out of it then.
Facebook brought aquaponics in front of him again last October, and Timm decided to look into pursuing it.
He visited Wisconsin-based aquaponics system business Nelson and Pade, which is also partnered with UW-Stevens Point, and took an aquaponics master class before looking into financing and starting his own operation.
They began moving dirt in April, Timm said, and have had water since mid-September.
Aquaponics makes it possible to provide “protein and greens for your community,” Timm said.
In addition to providing local produce to nearby school districts, Green Leaf Farms is able to supply grocery stores and restaurants with what it raises, Timm said. The number of customers they can supply is limited for now until the fish are fully stocked, a process that can take upwards of nine months to a year, he added.
Sourcing the local area with products fresh of the farm agrees with Timm’s philosophy that shopping local has many benefits.
“I shop as local as I can,” Timm said.
Now he also has the opportunity to provide another locally sourced option for his community.
Green Leaf Farms can be found online at green-leaffarms.com. A list of places to find Green Leaf Farms products is on the website.