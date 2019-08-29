CHETEK — A fifth-generation dairy farm is making strides toward its future as Sam and Brittany Olson transition their herd to grazing.
The Olsons operate Berglane Farm, an operation that began in 1902 when Sam’s great-great-grandfather purchased the property. The dairy acquired registered Holsteins in the 1960s and today continues to run a small herd of Holsteins and Jerseys in addition to their crops southwest of Chetek.
In 2018, the Olsons decided to make a change for the future of their farm and began intensive rotational grazing of their springing heifers, dairy cows and dry cows in an effort to become more profitable and sustainable.
Prompted by a going-out-of-business sale and discounted equipment, the Olsons began rotational grazing in mid-May of last year, and a bale of hay wasn’t fed until October, the Olsons said. Grazing resumed earlier this year, although a week of bales was fed near the end of July.
Despite some temperamental weather, around 30 attendees visited the farm for a pasture walk this week that was hosted to hear about the lessons that the past year has taught the couple and their plans moving forward.
A benefit of making the transition to grazing, the Olsons thought they would save time by “bringing cows to the feed instead of the feed to the cows,” Sam said. Native grass is growing in the pastures, Brittany said, and clover is now popping up where it hadn’t before.
Treating grazing and the farm’s pastures as a crop and not “just a place to put cows” makes a difference, Sam said.
One major obstacle that has been discovered during the process of transitioning to grazing has been how to get water to the cattle over the hills of the pastures, something that is truly an uphill battle for the Olsons as their pastures are at a higher elevation than their barn.
Hills and elevation are the biggest challenges when it comes to getting water through the pastures, said Kevin Mahalko of River Country Resource Conservation and Development. Grazing fresh grass and feeding crops with more moisture in them can help ease water demand, but a way to create better water access in the pastures would be beneficial.
Another challenge the couple has encountered since beginning rotational grazing has been weed management.