Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — Members of the orchestra at Chippewa Falls High School will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The students, under the direction of Molly Malone, perform at social events such as weddings. Friday’s show will include Christmas pieces.
The event is free, but attendees must sign up at the front office.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.