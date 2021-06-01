FALL CREEK — A landmark for Fall Creek residents and diners throughout the Chippewa Valley burned Tuesday in a blaze that destroyed Chicken Chasers Bar & Grill.
The fire began Tuesday morning and crews spent hours trying to put out flare-ups. All people made it out of the building safely. Officials have not announced a cause. The building, which included apartments, was a total loss.
Karen Hurd, a village trustee, said owner Al Roberts was “just in shock” when she spoke with him Tuesday. The same could be said for much of Fall Creek, a village of about 1,300 people.
“This is breaking our hearts,” Hurd said. “He’s such a good guy.”
Similar sentiments flooded social media. Fall Creek Chiropractic posted on Facebook that it was “devastated at the loss of Chicken Chasers for our Fall Creek Community.”
Fall Creek Nutrition closed early due to the fire. “We are so sorry for your loss, Chicken Chasers. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” read a post on the company’s Facebook page.
Both companies expressed thanks to the firefighters and first responders working to extinguish the flames. Hurd said the local fire department was on the scene quickly, and mutual aid calls brought in additional help. But the fire was stubborn.
By early afternoon the building’s roof had burned away and officials were warning that there was a risk of collapse for the remaining structure. Crews began using heavy machinery to pull down the exterior walls shortly before 1:30 p.m.
The community quickly began to rally around Roberts and the tenants who lost their homes.
“People in Fall Creek stick together,” Hurd said. “People are asking me ‘How can I help?’”
Hurd said she is coordinating donations for the fire’s victims. The Red Cross is also assisting the apartments’ residents. It’s one thing to have insurance, she said, but another to know that community members are willing to reach into their own pockets to help. It’s a show of support that goes a long way.
Hurd said the message is simple: “We’re here for you. We’ve got your back.”