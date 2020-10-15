CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Public Health Department announced four more free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing events, on the same day the county confirmed its second virus-related death.
The Wisconsin National Guard will hold two events at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. One will be on Nov. 5, and the other on Dec. 1.
For the first time, a testing event also will be in the northern half of the county. The Estella Town Hall near Cornell will hold testing events on Tuesday and Nov. 17. The Town Hall is at 22111 270th St.
All four COVID-19 testing events will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The department hasn't released any details about the latest COVID-19 death. Entering this week, there had been no virus-related deaths in the county.