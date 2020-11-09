CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Clerk’s Office will be closed for the next 10 days.
“The County Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public from the time period of November 9, 2020 through November 17, 2020,” the agency’s Facebook page states. “We are sorry to say that this means we will be suspending acceptance of passports, and issuance of DNR licenses and work permits, during this time. If you need a marriage license, please visit our website for instructions. We look forward to seeing you again on the 18th!”
County Administrator Randy Scholz couldn’t divulge the reasons for the closure of the office, citing HIPAA privacy laws.
The office has two full-time employees and another full-time worker shared with another office in the courthouse.