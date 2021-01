CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Feb. 15.

For several months, the building has been closed, and people could only enter if they made a prior appointment in an office, or had a court hearing.

Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to make appointments, and to use a drop box to make payments.

County administrator Randy Scholz reminds the public that face masks are required in the building.