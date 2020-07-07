The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department has identified the two people killed in a house explosion Monday morning in the town of Wheaton.
The deceased are Dale Lambert, 66, and Belinda Wedemeyer, 68, the agency reports.
The explosion occurred at 11:13 a.m. at 7336 10th Ave. Lambert lived at the residence. Both died as a result of the explosion.
"The home was totally destroyed by the blast," a press release states. "The cause for the explosion is still under investigation."
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting local law enforcement agencies in investigating the matter.