CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death of a person found at a farm in the town of Wheaton on Wednesday.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the body was found on a vacant farm between 20th Avenue and 30th Avenue, along the Highway T corridor, south of 29 Pines. Officers learned about the body being at the farm during a drug investigation, when an informant told them about it.
"We got out there, and we found it, right where she said it was," Kowalczyk said.
Without providing too many details, Kowalczyk said it is clearly a homicide case, not a natural or accidental death or a suicide, he said. However, no arrests have been made.
"We are working with another jurisdiction on a follow-up investigation," Kowalczyk said.
The belief is the victim is a woman from outside the area. The public is not considered to be in danger, he added.