Fire Chief Mike Hepfler announced Tuesday that he will retire from the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department on July 22.
Hepfler started with the department in July 1985 as a reserve firefighter, was hired as a full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician in 1989 and was promoted to fire prevention inspector in 1996.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 1998, battalion chief of EMS operations in 2012 and fire chief in April 2014.
The city has started the process of seeking a replacement.