Construction projects at three Chippewa Falls schools approved in a $65 million referendum in 2018 are on time and on budget, according to district business manager Chad Trowbridge.
Trowbridge told the school board Tuesday night that the new Stillson Elementary School location in the town of Lafayette has structural steel and block work is mostly completed, roof deck has been placed and brick and exterior work is being finished.
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, much of the plumbing, electrical and mechanical work is being completed, dry walling and painting is being done and finishing and flooring is nearing completion. The roof on an addition is completed, exterior windows have been added, and plumbing and electrical systems are being worked on.
At Chippewa Falls High School, construction has entered the third phase of completion with mechanical and boiler work being completed. Work is now being done to complete the greenhouse being added to the school’s grounds.
“Our executive committee met last week on Oct. 9. and we toured the high school project,” Trowbridge said. “As part of the portion of our meeting we reviewed schedules, progress and budgets and as of right now all projects are on time and on budget. We do plan to meet again and tour the Stillson site and go through the same agenda as well.”
Chippewa Falls school board member Steven Olson said while on the tour of the new facilities at Chi-Hi he saw the progress the construction teams are making and is excited about what the new location will be able to offer future classes of students.
“When we did our tour of the high school you can see what it is going to be now and you can see what they’ve done,” Olson said. “It’s exciting that in January they’ll actually be opened and used. It’s really neat to see how all of the schools are pulling together and how the administrative staff are pulling together. We are making something that is really going to be something this community can be really proud of.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing middle and high schools.