Local rain amounts of 3-4 inches possible in Eau Claire will likely result in increased levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.
At 10 a.m. the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 760 feet, which is 13 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet.
The National Weather Service has projected the Chippewa River to rise to 766 feet later this week. As the river rises it will enter our Action stage and the following safety measures can be expected along the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail.
For the safety of residents, the following areas are closed June 10:
• Chippewa River Trail - behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building
• Chippewa River Trail - at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena
The city will continue to monitor the river closely and additional areas of the trail system will be closed as necessary for safety.
What Residents Can Do
Sign up for Rave Alerts – a free service that will provide emergency messages for Eau Claire County, the City of Eau Claire, and the City of Altoona to you via text, recorded message, email, or all three. To register visit GetRave.com/login/Eau-Claire and click “Register” in the upper right of the site.
Get email updates through the City of Eau Claire website at EauClaireWI.gov. Under “Our City” look for e-Notifications.
Further information is available by contacting the City of Eau Claire, Department of Community Services 715-839-4649.