The Chippewa Valley Book Festival Young Writers Showcase has named 15 winners of the event’s writing competition for grades three through 8.
The young writers were recognized at an event on Oct. 27. The students read their winning entries, either prose or poetry, from the stage of The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. Each participant received a gift certificate to buy a book of her/his choice from Dotters Bookstore. English Honor Society students from UW-Eau Claire were the judges, and professor Blake Westerlund was MC for the program.
Here are the winning writers, their grade, school, type of writing and title:
• Evelyn Smith, fourth, Roosevelt Elementary, prose, “The Friend War.”
• Lydia Strand, fourth, Sam Davey Elementary, prose, “Unicorn Fan Club.”
• Natalia Kopf, fourth, Meadowview Elementary, prose, “The Lost Key-Book #2.”
• Brienna Vajko, fifth, Crestview Academy, prose “The Glass Swan.”
• Natalie Ruenger, fifth, Northwoods Elementary, prose, “Crazy Hide and Seek.”
• Aria Randall, fifth, Northwoods Elementary, prose, “The Power Building.”
• Kesar Jain, sixth, South Middle, poetry, “A Tree.”
• Aidan Klammer, sixth, St. Mark’s Lutheran, prose, “A Circus Collie.”
• Sara Olson, seventh, Northstar Middle, poetry, “The Room.”
• Kaylee Donabauer, seventh, Northstar Middle, prose, “Bella’s Autumn.”
• Charlotte Schaller, seventh, Wildlands Charter, prose, “The One, The Only.”
• Owain Collins, eighth, Menomonie Middle, prose, “Calm Before the Storm.”
• Ruby Rangitsch, eighth, Menomonie Middle, poetry, “Color of the Clouds.”
• Madeline O’Neill, eighth, DeLong Middle, poetry, “That Girl That I Used to Know.”
• Bridget Deacon, eighth, DeLong Middle, prose, “Wonder.”
The 20th annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival ran Oct. 15 through 27 at locations throughout the Chippewa Valley. For more about the festival go tocvbookfest.org.