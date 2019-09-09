John Frank, 67, can trace his family roots in the area back 150 years. One side of his family is Norwegian, and the other side is German.
“Both sides of my family have been in the Chippewa Valley since the 1860s,” Frank said.
His family has worked in the area’s paper mill industry, and at Uniroyal. Frank, a retired Chippewa Valley Technical College politics teacher and an attorney, knows the area’s history well.
Frank will be among the keynote speakers at the Chippewa Valley Museum’s “Remember When…” fundraiser event, which will be Thursday, Oct. 10, at Florian Gardens.
Frank is eager to speak, as well as field questions.
“We’re going to be interviewed, and I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “I think it will be a nice recollection of what happened in the past. And we might find out the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
According to the Chippewa Valley Museum’s press release, the “Remember When…” fundraiser is a night of “dinner, games, trivia, pop-up museum, cash bar, silent auction and raffles.”
“Locals swap stories about skating at Boyd Park, Sheriff Bob, Bruce the Spruce, and the rocket slide in Carson Park,” the press release states.
Another speaker will be Eau Claire County supervisor Colleen Bates.
“Guests are invited to bring an object from their childhood, and add it to a one-night only pop-up museum,” the press release states, explaining that everyone will bring their items back home with them at the conclusion of the event.
Tickets are $45 per person and includes dinner. Reservations can be made at cvmuseum.com or calling the museum at 715-834-7871.