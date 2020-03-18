CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport remains open, although the number of people flying has dropped in recent weeks, said airport manager Charity Zich.
"People are still traveling," Zich said. "We haven't heard if there will be immediate changes to that."
United Airlines offers two flights a day to and from Chicago. Zich cautioned people to make sure their event, and their hotel arrangements, are still available before they opt to fly. She said anyone who has questions about flights should use the United Airlines' website, as that seems to be a faster way to get questions answered.
Other flights and events at the airport have been suspended.
"We do some charter flights to Nevada and destinations, and those have been canceled, at least throught April," Zich said.
Fewer people are flying, she said.
"Our traffic has definitely decreased as a result of this situation," she said.
Like other restaurants in the area, the Hangar Grill 54 remains open for delivery, she added.