Chippewa Valley school districts have begun distributing summer meals for students.
Meals from all school districts will be free for kids, regardless of their enrollment status.
A rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture requiring children to be present for meals to be handed out has been suspended. Families can now pick up student meals without students present until June 30, or the end of the nation’s public emergency order, whichever comes first, according to the USDA.
At the Eau Claire school district, free breakfasts and lunches can be picked up, grab-and-go style, outside DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Thursdays an extra day of meals will be provided to cover Friday, according to the school district.
Through the program dubbed Meals on Yellow Wheels, school buses will deliver free breakfasts and lunches at neighborhood stops near all 13 Eau Claire elementary schools, Monday through Thursday. For a full list of stops and times, visit tinyurl.com/ycylk5y4 or www.ecasd.us/District/At-Home-Learning/Meals.
Free weekend meal bags from Feed My People Food Bank will also be distributed at the middle schools and on school buses for any student who wants one, according to the district.
The Altoona school district has extended its free meal program through Aug. 31, and will distribute curbside grab-and-go meals to anyone 18 or younger at Altoona High School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until June 30. The location may change at that time, but the district will inform parents in that case. Meals include a lunch and breakfast for the next day; Friday meals include lunches and breakfasts for the weekend.
The Chippewa Falls school district will continue distributing free breakfast and lunch meals to all families. Meal pickup will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 30 at all elementary schools and Chippewa Falls Senior High School, Monday through Thursday. Friday meals will be included on Thursday. Weekend meals will also be available until June 30, according to the district.
For other food assistance:
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that more households will qualify for an emergency food pantry program. Households with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty level, or under $38,280 for a household of one person, can receive a monthly share of locally-grown food, including vegetables, meat, fruit, juice and more from an Emergency Food Assistance Program food pantry.
The previous income threshold was 185% of the federal poverty line, or $23,606 for a one-person household, according to a news release from the state DHS.
To enroll, people must only give proof of address and identification. Those who participate in FoodShare, School Nutrition, WIC or Senior Meals programs can simultaneously participate in the program. Residents can call 211 to find out more about the nearest qualifying food pantry.
For a list of other Chippewa Valley food pantries and meal resources, visit www.fmpfoodbank.org.