I could see the glistening snowflake lights on the front porch. I could feel the cold air through the window, as I pressed my nose against it, and peeked out, waiting for our guests to arrive for the
Packer/Christmas party.
It was a perfect night. Who knew that it was about to get even better?
It was just a few days before Christmas. I looked down at my Eddie Lacy jersey, and wondered what presents I might get from my family.
Lost in thought, I noticed that some people had come down the driveway. My two sisters and I headed to the door to greet them.
My cousin and his mom, and my aunt and uncle showed up first. They all went upstairs. Then, finally, my grandpa arrived.
When he arrived, I noticed two things about him. One, that he was wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with a llama on it! It was a change of pace from all of my other relative’s Packer jerseys!
But the second thing that I noticed as I walked toward the tree, was that my Grandpa didn’t put a present under the tree like everyone else did.
I didn’t make a big deal of it, but I was still curious, and the thought stuck in my mind as if it were held there with glue.
Shortly after a dinner of pizza, my sisters, my cousin, and I went downstairs to play Mario Kart on our Wii.
Soon, I heard my dad say from upstairs, “C’mon kids, we’re going to open presents.”
We all dashed up the stairs as if we were on fire. (but we didn’t stop, drop, and roll:)
Then, my grandpa said that my sisters and I get to open up our present first. My grandpa slowly led us downstairs, and then he opened up the door to the garage, and told us that our present was out there.
We were all confused, but didn’t say anything as we stepped into the frigid garage.
Our grandpa told us to look around the corner in the garage, and we did so.
Sitting right there on the garage floor was a two-story rabbit mansion for our rabbits! I couldn’t believe it. We started jumping up and down with excitement as if we were in fact rabbits.
Bri yelled “It’s a bunny mansion!” All of my family laughed.
This was the best gift I could have ever asked for!
I watched as Addi and Avery carefully inspected their new home. They were sniffing and hopping around in their new hutch that smelled like fresh cedar wood.
I could tell that they were excited, too. I then reached down to pet Addi’s soft golden-brown fur. “This has got to be the best Christmas present ever,” I thought to myself, as we headed inside, and watched as the Packers beat the Vikings.
Now whenever I see Addi and Avery hopping around in their new bunny mansion, it reminds me of this amazing Christmas of 2019!