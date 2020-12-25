Everyone knows the 12 days of Christmas, two turtle doves, three French hens and so on, but our Christmas holiday marathon brings the 12 days of Christmas to a whole new level!
Many of my siblings work in education, so Christmas can be a multi-day event. A recent Christmas started with seven people flying in from the East Coast to join the 10 Wisconsinites here.
The group ranged from 75 years to six months old and included 12 adults, 6 kids and 3 dogs.
On Day One of Christmas, we started with charitable bell ringing with Santa-hat festooned family members singing, 50 candy canes being distributed, and coins dropping into the red bucket.
Day Two called for 10 pairs of skates, mittens, and socks while we glided around the ice rink.
Day Three was an opportunity for sledding with five sleds, two snow boards and enough competitors to hold a snow racing rally.
Day Four had 3 dozen cookies that needed frosting, two gingerbread houses that needed constructing and pretzels that needed chocolate dunking.
A last-minute shopping trip to the mall on Day Five involved three vehicles, two car seat rotations and a solid half hour of “Who’s on first?” just to leave the driveway.
Christmas Eve on Day Six dawned bright with a tangled web of wrapping, ribbons and bows, cups of Christmas nog and heart-felt messages of love being exchanged.
Day Seven brought cheers of glee at Santa’s present drop, a 20 lb. ham, a table for 18, and enough food to feed twice as many!
The eighth day found us trekking into the woods to throw 10 logs on the fire, along with a dozen hot dogs, and 40 marshmallows being consumed or lost to the flames.
The fun didn’t stop as we drove north on Day Nine to cross country ski after sorting out 15 hats and scarves and 20 pairs of ski and boot options for the crew.
A Day 10 horse-drawn wagon ride for 12 in the sparkling crisp air made us eager to warm up with lots of hot cocoa in festive mugs!
On Day 11 the laughs continued with an impromptu improv show followed by too many rounds of charades to count.
Day 12 was not without fun as a family caravan traveled to the airport after New Year resolutions were declared and we gathered for one more “group photo!”.
Overall, we roasted a 12 lb turkey, made 11 trips to the grocery store, drank 10 quarts of juice, consumed 9 types of fruits and vegetables, 8 homemade pizzas, 7 bags of oranges, 6 dozen buns, 5 trays of tasty treats, 4 cartons of eggs, 3 bags of bagels, 2 loaves of bread and a mountain of homemade Chex mix!
This type of Christmas takes a lot of cooperation and constant concessions to keep everything running smoothly, but the laughter and joy at being together is what makes our holiday something to treasure in ways too numerous to count!