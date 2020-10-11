EAU CLAIRE — The city is expecting a large turnout at tonight’s virtual public hearing on a controversial proposed ordinance.
During its 7 p.m. meeting, the Eau Claire City Council will hold a hearing on a proposed contagious disease ordinance that specifies the powers of the public health officer during pandemics and adds legislative oversight.
The proposal and a similar one pending in the county government have attracted protests in recent weeks from residents who believe it is a government overreach by giving too much power to an unelected official. The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement a week ago asking the city and county to withdraw the proposals as they were too vague and broad.
Tonight’s hearing is the last chance residents have to address the council before it is scheduled to vote on the ordinance during its 4 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
In its agenda for tonight’s meeting, the city included a note that it expects a large number of speakers. To allow more people the chance to speak, the council is limiting each person to three-minute speaking terms — down from five minutes that are usually allowed for public hearings.
Like other public hearings held by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, this one will be hosted via internet-based videoconference. That means people who want to speak to the council will need to use a computer, smartphone or other device that can connect to the online meeting.
Detailed instructions on connecting to a meeting and requesting to speak can be found at tinyurl.com/y27hmzu8.
City and county officials have contended the proposed ordinance does not expand the public health officer’s powers beyond what is already allowed by state law.
The ordinance lets the public health officer issue orders to control the spread of a communicable disease, but also allows the City Council or County Board to vote on whether those orders should be enforced or merely advisory. The health officer could issue orders for up to six months until the County Board or City Council would need to vote on allowing that to continue for another six months. If a health crisis persists for more than a year, local elected officials would be required to pass legislation for health orders, based on the proposal.
The health officer has been issuing local orders limiting the size of large groups and capacity of public places since mid-May, following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the statewide safer-at-home order.
However, the current local orders enacted under emergency authority cannot be enforced through a citation because they were not backed by a local ordinance.
“Providing clear and consistent local legal authority to issue enforceable orders to respond in time of contagious disease public health emergency is a primary reason for the proposed ordinance,” stated a document issued by the city in response to frequently asked questions on the ordinance.
Violators of local health orders could be hit with $200 fines, according to the proposed ordinance. Businesses could also lose licenses issued by the city if they violate to the point of being a “public nuisance.”
If approved, the ordinance would not just apply to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but also future threats to the community brought on by contagious diseases.
Other business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• A public hearing on the city manager’s proposed 2021 budget will be included in tonight’s meeting.
• Soil contamination found on city-owned land along Malden Avenue may be cleaned up with the help of money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Developers have shown interest in building on vacant land next to Fire Station No. 10, but the added costs of cleaning up the soil may deter potential buyers, according to a city memo. So the council will vote Tuesday on applying for a Brownfield Cleanup grant that would pay 80% of the soil remediation costs. Contaminants found in the soil were traced back to illegal dumping done at the site in the 1940s — long before the city bought the land in 2017 to use part of it for the new fire station.
• An expanded parking lot at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s West Campus, which serves as the first stage of building a Transportation Education Center there, will be subject to a public hearing tonight before a vote on Tuesday.
• City Engineer David Solberg is expected to be officially named interim city manager on Tuesday, following consensus reached by the council at a Sept. 22 meeting. Solberg would take over when current City Manager Dale Peters retires on Oct. 21 and serve in the interim capacity until the council names a new manager.