EAU CLAIRE — When Lynda Blackmon Lowery was 7 years old, her mother died in childbirth after she was turned away from a “whites only” hospital. As a child, Lowery recalled the pain in her father’s eyes after a young white girl called him a racial slur. Lowery, herself, was jailed nine times before the age of 15 while fighting segregation.
As an African-American woman born in 1950 in Selma, Ala., Lowery said she knows what it feels like to be truly hated. But, following her mother’s death, she vowed to fight for change.
That vow landed her at the epicenter of the American Civil Rights Movement, making history as the youngest participant in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March for voting rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr.
Earlier that same month, she was beaten by Alabama State Troopers on the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965 — what would eventually become known as Bloody Sunday. She was 14 years old, only weeks away from 15.
Lowery documented her efforts within the movement in a book titled, “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March,” which was published in 2015 and co-written by Elspeth Leacock and Susan Buckley.
To kickoff Black History Month, all students at DeLong, South and Northstar middle schools were tasked with reading Lowery’s story. Lowery visited DeLong on Tuesday to discuss her book before each grade level and answer questions. She is slated to visit South today (Wednesday) and Northstar on Thursday.
“I hope that people know — especially young people — how important their voice is,” Lowery told the Leader-Telegram. “See, I grew up in a time where children were seen but not heard. We didn’t have an opinion on anything. But our actions made our voice heard.”
Sitting before Lowery in respectful silence on Tuesday were hundreds of DeLong students. The eighth graders were the final group to hear from Lowery for the day and, one-by-one, hands shot up around the room as she was met with an endless stream of questions about her life.
For about an hour, Lowery discussed growing up in a segregated society. Despite the hardships she and her younger siblings had to face, Lowery said she was always taught to love and believe in herself — and she hopes today’s youth will do the same.
After all, Lowery told the students, King’s dream hasn’t quite been reached.
“We didn’t do it all, and that’s where I think young people like you will come in,” Lowery said. “The dream isn’t complete. … I hope this inspires someone else to use their voice.”
Though she had never been personally acquainted with King, Lowery said she sang behind him in the church choir. She recalled how he’d leave a bag of peppermints out for the kids in the choir. To this day, she always has a bag of peppermints with her because of him.
Like many at the time, she grieved his death as though she had lost a member of the family. Without King’s nonviolent approach to protest, Lowery said she may well have died long ago trying to fight for change in other ways.
“He was like a favorite uncle or somebody, and I didn’t even know what the word ‘empowerment’ meant when he was saying to my spirit, I heard him say, ‘Lynda, you can get anybody to do anything with steady, loving confrontation,’” Lowery said. “And I remember jumping up saying, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s how I’m going to do it!’”
She wasn’t entirely immune to the violence of the times, though. In her book, Lowery recalls passing out during the events that unfolded on Bloody Sunday. In November 2020, however, Lowery was shown archival footage of the day for the very first time.
She saw herself run into a cloud of tear gas. She saw state troopers hit her, knock her to the ground, kick her and beat her with a nightstick. By the end of the encounter, she was left with a gash over her eye that required seven stitches and one on the back of her head that required 28.
“For 55 years I didn’t know this was what happened to me,” she told the students. “It hurts to talk about it, but if given the chance I would do it all over again because I saw the good that came out of it.”
Another march attempt was made two days later, when King led roughly 2,500 people back to the bridge before they were halted by a court order.
Finally, with the protection of 1,000 military policemen and 2,000 Army troops, Lowery and thousands of others marched from Selma to Montgomery between March 21 and March 25. Lowery turned 15 on the second day.
Months later, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law on Aug. 6, 1965. The Voting Rights Act eliminated legal barriers at the state and local level that prevented African-Americans from exercising their right to vote.
Lowery went on to finish high school. After marrying her first husband, having two kids, then divorcing, she went to college and completed a degree in sociology at the age of 34. From there, she worked in mental health services for New York for a decade before moving back to Selma to remarry. She worked an additional 27 years in mental health before retiring.
Today, Lowery gives as many book talks as she can, even traveling internationally. This week marks her second appearance at Eau Claire schools in two years.
“Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” is currently Lowery’s only book, but she is working on another, which will focus on her nearly 40 years as a cancer survivor.