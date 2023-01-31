Freedom March

Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the youngest person to participate in the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965, spoke to DeLong Middle School eighth graders on Tuesday about her book, "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March."

EAU CLAIRE — When Lynda Blackmon Lowery was 7 years old, her mother died in childbirth after she was turned away from a “whites only” hospital. As a child, Lowery recalled the pain in her father’s eyes after a young white girl called him a racial slur. Lowery, herself, was jailed nine times before the age of 15 while fighting segregation.

As an African-American woman born in 1950 in Selma, Ala., Lowery said she knows what it feels like to be truly hated. But, following her mother’s death, she vowed to fight for change.

