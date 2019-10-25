NEILLSVILLE — The Marathon County deputy who shot and killed a man in Loyal on Sept. 13 has been cleared of any wrong-doing.
Clark County district attorney Kerra Stumbris announced Friday that deputy Russell Gage will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the shooting of Robert E. Domine in Loyal.
Officers tried to stop Domine's car on Sept. 11, but he fled the area, and he reportedly pointed a gun at officers while driving away. On Sept. 12, officers learned Domine had returned to his home in Loyal. He refused to exit the home when officers arrived.
Gage shot and killed Domine at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 13. Domine was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The district attorney's office concludes that Deputy Gage was reasonable in his belief that he and other officers were in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm due to the suspect's actions of firing a gun at officers at two points during the standoff," Stumbris wrote in her announcement Friday. "Deputy Gage's use of deadly force under the circumstances was reasonable, and therefore, privileged under Wisconsin law."