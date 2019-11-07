Clear Creek Town Chairman Lotty Macik hopes to have a resolution drafted by next week calling for a one-year moratorium on wind energy development in the Eau Claire County town.
The action is the result of a special meeting of the Town Board on Tuesday at which residents voted 60-15 to direct the board to draft the moratorium. The board plans to adopt it at its Monday meeting.
Despite the tight time frame, Macik believes it is possible because he hopes to model the moratorium after language adopted by other communities in which residents also were concerned about potential health and safety effects.
The effort is in response to a preliminary proposal by Chicago-based RWE Renewables Americas to build a 200-megawatt wind farm with 40 to 70 wind turbines on about 20,000 acres of land in the towns of Clear Creek and Pleasant Valley.
Macik doesn't believe the moratorium will deter the company from pursuing the renewable energy project, saying, "I don't think this will be the end of it, not by a long shot."