EAU CLAIRE — Nancy Coffey is the newest member of the Eau Claire County Administration Committee.
Eau Claire County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said he appointed Coffey to the committee based on recommendations from County Board members and because of “her knowledge, experience, expertise and a desire to increase female leadership.”
Smiar said that after multiple County Board supervisors suggested he appoint Coffey, he asked if she was interested in the position. Coffey said yes, so Smiar made the appointment.
Coffey is “a person who will surely be able to provide critical thinking and balance to the committee,” Smiar said.
Coffey’s appointment means that two women and three men are on the Administration Committee. The County Board is currently composed of 16 women and 12 men.
During an Administration Committee meeting Tuesday, the committee unanimously confirmed Smiar’s appointment of Coffey.
Coffey, who was first elected to the County Board in 2018, fills the seat previously held by Ray Henning, who died last week.
Henning was also on the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee. Smiar hopes to appoint someone to that committee by the end of this week. That committee’s next meeting is Oct. 27.
Smiar noted the many years Henning served on the Landfill Siting Committee, so he aims to appoint someone who is similarly knowledgeable on the topics considered by that committee.
“I want to appoint someone who is going to be balanced and unprejudiced,” Smiar said.
Henning sat on several other county committees: Highway Committee, Highway Building Committee, Chippewa Valley Innovation Center and Local Emergency Planning Committee. Smiar said he will not fill those committee slots until he appoints a new supervisor to Henning’s old position.
Smiar said applications for the County Board seat Henning previously held will open later this week. Applications are due by Oct. 29, and Smiar aims to appoint the new supervisor in November. Applicants must live in County Board District 11, which covers parts of western, northern and eastern Altoona.