EAU CLAIRE – Winter has officially arrived, and it’s going to feel like it this week.
Temperatures have generally been well above normal in the Chippewa Valley so far in December, which is considered part of meteorological winter. Solar winter, which begins on the shortest day of the year, began Monday. Cold temperatures are right behind it.
Wednesday is when the big change arrives. The high for the day should be in the upper 30s, but don’t be fooled. The National Weather Service expects temperatures to fall during the day, dipping into the 20s by about 5 p.m. The overnight low will be just 2 degrees above zero.
Wednesday’s changing weather also brings the final chance for a white Christmas. Snow is expected after noon, though it isn’t expected to be a large amount. The Chippewa Valley historically has a better than 50-50 chance of snow on the ground for Christmas.
Christmas Eve will be cold, with a high of only 9, and Thursday night will drop to just below zero. Temperatures should start rebounding by Christmas Day, though they won’t reach freezing again for a while.
That will feel like a major change, but it’s really more of a return to normal. Records from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center show late-December highs are in the mid-20s on average, with overnight lows in the single digits.