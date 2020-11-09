CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Colfax man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a car in the town of Wheaton.

Mitchell A. Koenig, 20, was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will appear in court Jan. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities learned that a 14-year-old girl likely had sex with Koenig in July. When interviewed, the girl denied the sex act. However, when police interviewed Koenig, he admitted to having sex with the girl.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com