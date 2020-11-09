CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Colfax man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a car in the town of Wheaton.
Mitchell A. Koenig, 20, was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will appear in court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities learned that a 14-year-old girl likely had sex with Koenig in July. When interviewed, the girl denied the sex act. However, when police interviewed Koenig, he admitted to having sex with the girl.