CHIPPEWA FALLS — An 18-year-old Colfax man has been charged after he was accused of damaging a car hood and windshield by repeatedly hitting it with a metal pipe.
Austyn R. Bartz, 1328 90th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and physical abuse of a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
Several women told police officers that on Jan. 12, they had pulled up to Bartz’s house, but Bartz was angry at them and he approached the vehicle, striking it repeatedly with a metal pipe.
The windshield broke, with glass cutting a 16-year-old girl in the car.
When police interviewed Bartz, he said he struck the car “because he was mad” that one of the girls was spreading rumors about him. Bartz refused to help officers locate the pipe used in the attack.