MENOMONIE — A Colfax man accused of using a piece of lumber to kill his father in his sleep on Jan. 15 will enter a plea at his next hearing on March 11.
Gary E. Styer, 51, N7311 Highway 40, is charged in Dunn County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and domestic abuse. Styer, who is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where Judge James Peterson determined there was enough evidence that Styer committed those crimes, and had Styer bound over for trial.
Styer is accused of using the wood board to strike 78-year-old Edward Styer in the head and torso in the morning hours of Jan. 15. Styer told police he attacked his father because of years of emotional and physical abuse. Later that day, Styer told others that his father may be dead.
When Dunn County authorities responded to the home, they found Edward Styer deceased.