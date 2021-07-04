FARIBAULT, Minn. — When Rice County (Minn.) Sheriff Troy Dunn swore in Justin Hunt as the county’s newest sergeant in 2018, he did as he always does: took the deputy in front of a memorial wall honoring two of their fallen brethren.
“I always read their stories and say how it’s important that we never forget these two who served so that it is instilled in them right from the beginning that we depend on one another and need to be there for each other,” Dunn said. “And I always tell them that I never want to add another badge to that wall.”
During the groundbreaking of a new memorial honoring the two Rice County Sheriff’s deputies who died in the line of duty in the ‘90s – as well as 31 other fallen officers from southeast Minnesota – the hearts of law enforcement representing Rice County sat heavy. Their badges adorned with black bands, honoring Sgt. Justin Hunt.
Hunt died in his sleep Wednesday morning while attending Country Fest near Cadott of unknown natural causes. He was 40. Chippewa County chief deputy coroner Mark Roshell said he anticipates autopsy results, including a toxicology report, back in four to six weeks.
“Justin had the energy and eagerness to serve,” Dunn said through tears as he remembered the young deputy he was able to watch grow throughout his career. “You need to have a passion and drive to want to make a difference in your community and he had exactly that. He served Rice County greatly.”
Faribault born and bred, Hunt spent his entire law enforcement career serving Rice County, even beginning with his training and walking into the sheriff’s office to ask for a ride along. Little did he know that the individual he asked would become his boss, mentor and friend. Dunn remembers that first ride along with Hunt vividly, fielding his questions on why Dunn got into law enforcement.
“When I think back on those questions he asked me, I know we talked about serving and protecting and all those normal things people say about this job,” Dunn said. “But a big thing I tried to instill in him was that this is more than a job – you have to become a part of the community. That’s the bigger picture.”
Dunn said it was clear that Hunt held on to that idea as he watched the young man grow into his career, starting as a correctional officer for the county. From there, Hunt was hired as part-time officer in Lonsdale, eventually transitioning into a full-time position with the Faribault Police Department. Then one day in 2017, Dunn said Hunt stopped by his office and told him he was interested in applying to be one of his deputies.
“I told him that he was going to have to sell himself to be a part of the process through the very end,” Dunn said. “The end came, and his name was at the top of the list.”
Reflecting on offering Hunt the job brings raw emotions for Dunn as he recalls the tears of gratitude the young man had in that moment. Roughly a year later and after proving his strength as a leader, Dunn promoted Hunt to sergeant, taking him to that memorial wall with the names and badges of the county’s fallen, Terry Hanson and John Liebenstein.
The nature of law enforcement often turns colleagues into second families; police chiefs and sheriffs into second parents. The weight of that relationship may never have been more apparent than when Dunn and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Commander Paul LaRoche traveled to Minneapolis to bring Hunt home one last time.
“… We took Justin’s squad car to bring him home to Faribault,” Dunn said, no longer attempting to hold back his grief. “When we got to the county line, I couldn’t tell you how many squad cars, fire trucks, ambulances and other rescue vehicles were waiting for us. I couldn’t count them all.”
From there, a caravan of emergency vehicles, stretching nearly a mile long, escorted Hunt to the Parker Kohl funeral home where his family was waiting.
“There were a lot of tears, but even more support,” Dunn said. First responders from Apple Valley, Lonsdale, Minnesota State Patrol, Northfield, Faribault and more took part in bringing Hunt home. “It was very moving to see that.”
Dunn said there is an empty seat at the table now, not only in the patrol room but out in the community. Hunt headed up policing efforts in Morristown and was a welcome and expected face in the small community – showing up at schools, council meetings, baseball games and parks.
Hunt also leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and Dunn said it is on the law enforcement family now to make sure that his family is loved and supported through this difficult time and beyond.
“There is a hole in their world, and no one will ever fill it, but we are going to do our best,” Dunn said.
While Hunt does not qualify to be a part of the new memorial in Rochester because he was not working when he died, Dunn said they will be actively looking at finding a way to honor him in the near future.
For now, Dunn is holding onto the happy memories, specifically of the day he was able to promote him to sergeant.
“Justin had what every chief or sheriff would love to see on their leadership team,” Dunn said. “It was a very proud moment to give him those stripes.”