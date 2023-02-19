EAU CLAIRE — Just days after launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund a coloring book to raise awareness of her rare genetic condition, the community showed its support of Pey Carter and her goal by fully funding the project.

“Dazzle On: An Ehlers-Danlos Coloring Book” features a collection of pictures designed to help educate people on Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and other chronic disabilities.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.