EAU CLAIRE — The People’s Maps Commission will hold a virtual public hearing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to seek public input on the upcoming redistricting of legislative maps from constituents of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
The hearing, the commission’s third in a series of at least eight meetings, will include testimony from subject matter experts and also provide Wisconsinites the opportunity to express how they have been affected by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can achieve fair maps.
Gov. Tony Evers created the commission to draw up nonpartisan maps for the Legislature to consider after the 2020 Census. While Republicans who control the Legislature are expected to approve their own maps, the dynamic has changed from a decade ago because Wisconsin now has a Democratic governor, who has the power to veto them.
Every 10 years states redraw their legislative and congressional districts using data from the decennial census.
Voters in Dunn and Rusk counties were the latest regional residents to express support for nonpartisan redistricting in the Nov. 3 election, when they overwhelmingly approved advisory referendums calling on the Legislature to adopt a process of independent, nonpartisan redistricting.
In Dunn County, the vote was 13,918, or 64%, in support of the measure and 7,735, or 36%, in favor of retaining the current process of enacting redistricting plans through the Wisconsin Legislature like any other bill. The referendum passed 4,146-3,077 in Rusk County, with 57% of voters voting yes.
Similar referendums passed Nov. 3 in all nine other state counties where it was on the ballot: Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Rusk and Waushara. Such a referendum has now been approved in 28 counties, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Eau Claire County passed its nonpartisan redistricting referendum in 2018.
Though Thursday’s hearing will focus on the 3rd District, any Wisconsin residents can participate. Anyone wishing to testify at the hearing must register in advance by visiting the People’s Maps Commission website at govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps.
The deadline for registering to comment during this hearing is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with priority to 3rd District residents. People also can submit written comments through the website.
Selected by a three-judge panel, the commission is a nine-member nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for the state of Wisconsin.