EAU CLAIRE — The local communicable disease ordinance task force laid out its plans for a May public listening session during its meeting Wednesday.
The listening session, the first of multiple hosted by the task force, will occur sometime next month; a specific date and time haven’t been determined yet. It will ideally include input from a variety of public members on how to best handle a future communicable disease outbreak. Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council president and member of the task force advisory group, said the task force will have at least two public listening sessions.
The session will also likely involve members of the public responding to open-ended questions from the task force such as “How should the public best protect and assist each other during a communicable disease outbreak” and “Who should be making decisions in a public health emergency?”
The virtual listening session will not be geared toward prior issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the task force has a forward-looking mission focusing on dealing with future communicable diseases. Members admitted that is a challenging proposition when the current pandemic is still occurring and no one knows what the next outbreak will entail.
“It is very difficult to do this work right now,” said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director and member of the task force advisory group. “It’s tough, as raw and as emotional as this pandemic has been to everybody, to pause and think about it in a more concrete way.”
Berlye Middleton, task force member and vice president of Uniting Bridges, agreed.
“We’re basing an ordinance based on what has gone before us, and that may not be coming up next,” Middleton said. “That sounds like a pretty high hurdle.”
Marisa Stanley, task force member and Health Department assistant director and epidemiologist, said that is why it is important, in future outbreaks, “that we have flexibility in being able to tailor whatever we do to what that disease is so that we can make the best decisions to protect the public.”
The task force hasn’t evaluated current language in the existing city and county communicable disease ordinances. It will “begin to tackle the ordinances” in meetings after the public listening session, said Dan Stier, task force facilitator.
Related to the future public listening session, a few task force members said it might be difficult to receive proactive public input. Regarding communicable disease ordinances, though, Scott Rogers, task force member and Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs, believes there will likely be significant community interest.
“This is an issue people are paying attention to, so I think there will be input on this,” Rogers said.