EAU CLAIRE — Billie Hufford didn’t have any particular plans for Thanksgiving this year. That’s not necessarily unusual in a new community, when you’re still finding your feet. But rather than sit around, she decided to give back.
Hufford shuttled packaged meals from the kitchen line to the front door at The Community Table, where Peggy, a kitchen coordinator, waited. The lines were rarely long, but there was a steady stream of people hoping to pick up a holiday meal.
“This is my first year. I just moved here in September,” Hufford said. “I wasn’t sure what to do for Thanksgiving.”
The downtown site wasn’t the only opportunity for people to get a good meal if they weren’t going to be with family or friends. Hope Gospel Mission had a drive-up distribution, and plenty of people decided to partake.
A line of cars on Mercantile Drive stretched a couple dozen deep, nearly reaching West Moholt Drive, where people came in. But despite the numbers, things managed to stay organized. At least one volunteer got into the spirit by guiding arrivals clad in a bright, yellow-green safety vest and a turkey hat.
The need for opportunities like those in Eau Claire is clear. An estimated 312,000 households in Wisconsin receive food assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, slightly more than 13 percent of the total households statewide. While employment rates are recovering, the pandemic hasn’t done assistance numbers any favors.
The number of meals distributed at The Community Table varies considerably. It bounces around, depending on what else is available and where people might be on a given day. While Thanksgiving is the day many people associate with community meals, The Community Table guarantees people a meal every day of the year, and they’ve been doing it for nearly 30 years.
“It’s like a normal day,” said Peggy, in between clients.
Well, mostly. There were some holiday touches. A stack of cards near the door were distributed with the meals. Volunteers had donated numerous pans of cakes, too.
And inside was a reminder that Thanksgiving isn’t the only day when people needed help. A handwritten sign inside reminded people of The Community Table’s wishlist on Amazon. Cleaning supplies like what you might expect a busy kitchen to need fill a part of the list, while other items point to the organization’s backpack program.
The only real guarantee for the volunteers was that their efforts were appreciated, and that there will be new people in need the next day. How many? That changes.
“It’s hard to predict,” Peggy said.