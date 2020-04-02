Like many companies during the coronavirus pandemic, Eau Claire-based Apex Dental Laboratory Group has been forced to furlough many of its workers.
For the handful of employees who remain, however, demand has surged.
Apex, which houses much of its administrative duties in Eau Claire, is a group of 12 dental labs across the nation. Although its regular operations are on shutdown, the business has retooled efforts at its Slinger location in southeastern Wisconsin to make face shields for health care workers in response to COVID-19.
"Our principals asked, 'How can we utilize the equipment the best we can and produce for the good of the cause," said Gary Iocco, chairman of Apex's board of directors.
Apex is producing the face shields using two 3D printers that have a price tag of about $250,000 apiece. Normally the printers would be used to make such items as dental restorations, crowns, bridges, implants and dentures. Iocco said it doesn't outsource any of its work overseas.
Now Apex is making face shields about 20 hours a day, producing roughly 55 to 60 daily. The headband and shield are manufactured in such a way that, if the latter gets compromised, it can be replaced.
Iocco said hundreds of thousands are needed.
"We cannot keep up with demand," he said.
Apex began shipping the equipment this week. It's also testing the feasibility of printing N95 masks. For now, however, the shields remain the focal point.
"The response for faces shields is coming from all around the country," Iocco said. "Apex is very concerned about our country and how we can help.
"This is just a small way that we can help our health care heroes."