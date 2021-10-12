EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire focus of the third annual Toward One Wisconsin conference that launched Tuesday was set in motion two years ago.
Caitlin Lee, administrative program specialist for affirmative action at UW-Eau Claire, attended the first Toward One Wisconsin conference in 2019 with then-City Manager Dale Peters and UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.
Along with a boost in energy and best practices for implementing equity, diversity and inclusion efforts in Eau Claire, the trio came away with a shared desire to bring the state conference to Eau Claire.
“We just knew that the goals of this initiative aligned really well with everything already happening on the ground here in Eau Claire,” Lee said in a university news release. “So we pulled together a team to write the proposal to bring it to this city.”
The first two host cities for the Toward One Wisconsin conference were Milwaukee and Green Bay. For this third gathering, although virtual, organizers plan to showcase EDI work and collaboration going on in Eau Claire. The two-day conference ends today.
An initiative of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the conference brings together leaders and transformative thinkers in EDI from all sectors of business and life in Wisconsin. Attendees include representatives from K-12 and higher education, business and industry, state and local workforce development, health care, youth organizations, vocational rehabilitation, government, nonprofit organizations and faith-based groups.
“This conference uses the Wisconsin Idea of bringing experts together to solve problems,” said Ducksworth-Lawton, a 2021 conference steering committee member. “Here we can showcase public-private partnerships, city and university partnerships, community-building efforts — Eau Claire is leading in ways to enable Wisconsin to be proactive on this front and not reactionary.”
Sharon Hunter, event organizer with Toward One Wisconsin, is thankful for the support and energy that UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and administration have brought to the event.
“We’re truly grateful for all the conference involvement and leadership from campus,” Hunter said in the release. “Their collective commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion brings valued expertise to these important statewide discussions.”
Fifteen UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and emeriti are slated to present over the course of the two days.
In recognition of the critical role that the arts play in matters of EDI, the conference has named an event resident artist, Dorothy Chan, assistant professor of English at UW-Eau Claire.
“I’m very pleased to have been selected, especially as a member of the English department,” Chan says. “The topics of this conference are often part of the content we teach through examining literary arts. As a queer woman, poet of color who prioritizes teaching texts from marginalized voices and writers of color, these ideas are very important to me.”
Chan also emphasizes that her participation as the event resident artist demonstrates to her students that “we can all take our passions out into our communities to help make positive change.”
Dang Yang, director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at UW-Eau Claire and co-chair of the Chippewa Valley Transformation Project, a city-based anti-racism task force, is serving as master of ceremonies for the event.
“I’m excited that this conference will provide a platform where we can all come together to share our successes and strategize the next steps for our communities and our state,” Yang said.